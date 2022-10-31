Xi on rural revitalization and the Red Flag Canal Spirit - After taking the new Standing Committee to Yan’an Xi continued on to other destinations in Shaanxi and Henan. Xi said that the “most challenging and arduous tasks we face in building a modern socialist China in all respects remain in rural areas” His visit to the Red Flag [Hongqi] Canal is interesting and his comments there seem directed at the concept of "lying flat" and to prepare …