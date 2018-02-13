The Chinese government is sticking to the script as the country heads into the Lunar New Year holiday. Xi Jinping made a pre-New Year inspection tour to an impoverished area and condemned, corrupt cadres are heading to trial.

In case you missed my Sunday newsletter, leading Party media have given Xi a new title-“人民领袖” The People's "Leader" Xi Jinping.

The Essential Eight

1. Xi's New Year Inspection Tour To Sichuan

Xi visits BeiDou-3 launch site, extends festival greetings to all servicemen: