Xi’s Shanghai visit - Xi was on an inspection tour of Shanghai from Tuesday to Saturday. He also chaired a symposium on the Yangtze River Delta integrated development plan and stopped at the memorial hall of the New Fourth Army in Yancheng, Jiangsu, on his train journey back to Beijing. During the trip Xi “stressed the need [for Shanghai] to accelerate the construction of the "five centers" - the international center of economy, finance, trade, shipping and science and technology (sci-tech) innovation”. Xi also stated at one of the sites he visited that “our socialism aims to follow the path of common prosperity”. The messaging should be bullish for Shanghai, but it was far from some of the hype before the trip that this was going to be something similar to Deng Xiaoping’s 1992 Southern Tour that restarted reform and opening after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown and subsequent leftward lurch.