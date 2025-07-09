Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Xi in Shanxi - The top item on the Tuesday CCTV Evening news was a nine minute report on Xi's Shanxi inspection tour. When visiting the Hundred Regiments Offensive Memorial he spoke to a group of primary school students:

Xi Jinping warmly interacted with young students and museum staff. He said that the July 7 Incident, which occurred 88 years ago on this very day, marked the beginning of the Chinese nation’s full-scale resistance against Japanese aggression. “Remembering past events serves as a lesson for the future. Coming here is to undergo a spiritual baptism.” He encouraged the youth—born in the right era—to carry forward the red bloodline, cultivate lofty ambitions to serve a strong China, be upright, honorable, and proud Chinese people, and bravely shoulder the historical mission of national rejuvenation.



在纪念馆大厅，习近平同前来参观的青少年学生和纪念馆工作人员亲切交流。他说，88年前的今天发生的“七七事变”，是中华民族全面抗击日本侵略者的起点，前事不忘、后事之师，到这里来就是接受精神洗礼。广大青少年生逢其时，要赓续红色血脉，树立强国有我的远大志向，做堂堂正正、光荣自豪的中国人…