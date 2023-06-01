Grim youth employment situation - Researcher Wang Mingyuan 王明远 has written a grim analysis of the youth unemployment situation and argues that it is going to get worse. Wang writes that "from now until 2030 will be the most challenging period for employment since China's reform and opening-up. It not only requires addressing the unemployment stock over the past three years but also facing the fact that urban employment demand will reach its historical peak. The employment dilemma will be more prominent than ever before".