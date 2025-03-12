Zhao Leji has reappeared after his absence from the closing meetings of the NPC.
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
1. Zhao Leji reappears - We did not have to wait long to see Zhao Leji. He reappeared Wednesday to meet with key propaganda organs and their representatives to praise them for their coverage of the Two Sessions. People do get sick some times, especially at Zhao's age, and this time of year.
2. Official Government Work Report Issued - The ratified version of the Government Work Report is out. There are some tweaks that seem interesting, including the addition of “deep sea technologies 深海科技” to the second key task for 2025 - Developing new quality productive forces in light of local conditions and accelerating the development of a modernized industrial system. That section now reads:
培育壮大新兴产业、未来产业。深入推进战略性新兴产业融合集群发展。开展新技术新产品新场景大规模应用示范行动，推动商业航天、低空经济、深海科技等新兴产业安全健康发展。建立未来产业投入增长机制，培育生物制造、量子科技、具身智能、6G等未来产业。深化先进制造业和现代服务业融合发展试点，加快发展服务型制造。加强产业统筹布局和产能监测预警，促进产业有序发展和良性竞争。加快国家高新区创新发展。梯度…