Zhao Leji has reappeared after his absence from the closing meetings of the NPC.

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Zhao Leji reappears - We did not have to wait long to see Zhao Leji. He reappeared Wednesday to meet with key propaganda organs and their representatives to praise them for their coverage of the Two Sessions. People do get sick some times, especially at Zhao's age, and this time of year.

2. Official Government Work Report Issued - The ratified version of the Government Work Report is out. There are some tweaks that seem interesting, including the addition of “deep sea technologies 深海科技” to the second key task for 2025 - Developing new quality productive forces in light of local conditions and accelerating the development of a modernized industrial system. That section now reads: