The Nvidia mess will continue to metastasize even after today’s resignation of Jensen Huang. We spent most of yesterday’s Sharp China talking about Nvidia and US-China relations. You can listen to it here. I do not have much more to say on it today.

Sinocism Live has been on hiatus for a few months. I am returning Friday afternoon, though it will not be a chat about China. But if you are interested in the future of media, and Substack, look for a link tomorrow to my discussion with Hamish McKenzie, co-founder of Substack, about his excellent new book “How to Save the Media”.

Today’s top items:

1. 160th anniversary o…