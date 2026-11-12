Sharp China: The Jensen Firestorm; Megaspeed and Alice Huang Questions; APEC in Seven Days; Legislation That May Come Next

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with instant Wednesday evening reactions to the reports that Nvidia’s board is set to oust Jensen Huang, as well as new reporting from Axios concerning the Trump administration, Elon Musk, and Howard Lutnick’s failure to execute enhanced chip controls and entity listings that President Trump personally authorized.

From there: in an episode recorded earlier Wednesday, Bill and Andrew spend the entire hour discussing the fallout from Jensen Huang’s confirmation of an affair with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, who was allegedly cooperating with the Ministry of State Security. First: Questions about why this became public over the past two weeks, the precise role of Alice Huang, corrupt processes under Trump, and the maelstrom for Nvidia in Washington. Then: Questions about Huang’s continued viability as Nvidia CEO, the company’s dwindling circle of friends among lawmakers in D.C., and questions about the Busan truce ahead of another Trump-Xi meeting at APEC in Shenzhen next week. At the end: The Party’s appetite for American chips, Megaspeed murkiness as a microcosm of controversial Nvidia behavior, the potentially intensified chip and SME restrictions that may emerge in the current environment, the probability of a break in US-China relations, and final thoughts on Jensen Huang’s fate as CEO in the weeks to come.

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Related Readings:

Nvidia is Preparing to Oust CEO Jensen Huang -- WSJ

Jensen Huang Said to Have Had Relationship With Nvidia Executive Who Reports to Him -- NYT

Scoop: Lutnick stalled Trump’s Nvidia–China chip curbs after Oval talks -- Axios

Prepping for APEC; Nvidia’s China mess; October trade data -- Sinocism

Nvidia’s mess; US-China prep for APEC; Stabilizing the stock market -- Sinocism

Rubio Warned Officials About Nvidia Chief’s Entanglement With Chinese Spy -- NYT

US believes Nvidia’s Huang had romantic relationship with alleged Chinese spy -- FT

Statement From NVIDIA Board of Directors -- NVIDIA

Despite Denial, Trump Was Told on Trip to China About Spying on Nvidia Leader -- NYT

Nvidia Counsel Called Commerce Official About Alice Huang -- Bloomberg

Commerce Dept. Chip Inquiry Was Halted After Nvidia Intervention -- NYT

Scoop: Lutnick stalled Trump’s Nvidia–China chip curbs after Oval talks -- Axios

Jensen Huang’s crisis becomes Nvidia’s Washington problem -- Politico

US commerce department delays Megaspeed’s inclusion on trade blacklist -- FT

Charles Gasparino: “He’s going to resign” -- Fox Business

NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem -- Culper Research

US warns China it must ‘immediately’ meet terms of Busan trade deal -- FT

Nvidia’s Biggest Southeast Asian Partner Dogged by China Chip Smuggling Questions -- Bloomberg

Nvidia spy allegations likely to spur laws to tighten China’s access to AI chips -- Reuters

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