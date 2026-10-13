Sharp China: Brussels and Beijing Make a Deal; Weak Holiday Spending Data; Xi's Reported Rest Breaks; Peak Dove?

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with an extended survey of EU-PRC trade dynamics in the wake of an eventful week. Topics include: a deal on hybrid exports that may have averted a trade war, potential loopholes that may complicate the effectiveness of that reform, the tools proposed by France and Germany that may have forced a compromise, tensions that remain unresolved as the EU Council meets later this week, and a word on currency reforms as the PBOC rejects international methods for assessment. From there: Holiday spending data hits a four-year low amid analysis that suggests debt may be constraining stimulus measures. At the end: reactions to a report on Xi’s rest breaks at the White House, Xi succession questions, a report on the F-35 mishap, and speculating on the future of US-China relations and whether the current administration has passed peak China dove.