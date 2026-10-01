The Strategic Stalemate Era for the US and China; Xi Welcomes American Young People; Domestic Crackdowns and Economic Concerns

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill talk through Xi Jinping’s trip to Washington last week, including low expectations that were met, lots of pageantry in between, why both sides are incentivized to preserve stability for now, and how Mao Zedong’s writing on “strategic stalemate” may inform Xi’s understanding of the current moment. From there: A Taiwan weapons controversy, panda deliverables, and thoughts on Xi’s plan to recruit 100,000 young Americans to study in the PRC over the next five years. At the end: Shared language on Iran, limited progress on AI, trolling intrigue in the East Room and at the National Archives, new Bloomberg reporting on travel restrictions for AI talent and the continued tax crackdown, and more signals that the central government recognizes the economy is struggling.

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Related Readings:

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