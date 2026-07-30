A Memory-Maker Makes History; New Robot Rules; The Open Weights Debate Rages; End of July News and Notes

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with reactions to CXMT's IPO success this week, including responses from legislators in Washington and the stakes of Apple's continued lobbying fight to relax restrictions on US companies working with PRC memory firms. Then: The FCC announces rules restricting the import of new, foreign-made robots and power inverters in a move to curb security risks and fuel onshoring. From there: Surveying the ongoing debate over the future of open weights models, including disadvantages facing US-led open source AI efforts, MOFCOM's statement on distillation and Silicon Valley's support for Chinese open weights AI, and the risks of building atop PRC AI infrastructure. At the end: Expectations for the July Politburo meeting, news out of Iran that may threaten constructive strategic stability in advance of Xi's visit to D.C., a bad few weeks for Mercedes, and more clashes between the PRC and the Philippines.