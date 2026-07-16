Sharp China: K-Shaped Economic Data And Its Implications; Ma Xingrui News; Closing Window for Open Source AI?; The SCS and International Law

Show Notes:

On today’s show, Andrew and Bill begin by parsing the economic data released by the PRC this week, including slower-than-expected growth, the Party’s response to the status quo, export-powered growth that is widening trade imbalances, and the questions all of this will raise for foreign policymakers. From there: The Party's findings on Ma Xingrui, questions that remain unanswered, and cadre risk aversion for the next 18 months. Then: PRC messaging around openness in AI, an ongoing U.S. debate over open-source AI models, three chip bills that may end up in the NDAA, and the continued adventures in China policy on Capitol Hill. At the end: Reflections on the 10th anniversary of The Hague ruling on the PRC’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, as well as the state of play today.