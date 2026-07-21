Sharp China: Kimi Madness; Xi's AI Vision and US Questions; Trump's Election Data Claims; The Connected Vehicle Security Act

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill focus on the arrival of Moonshot's Kimi K3 model and the "DeepSeek 2.0 concerns" among investors and policymakers. Topics include: The incoherent U.S. approach to the open source AI ecosystem, levers the U.S. side could pull to thwart Chinese progress, and why the Trump Administration might be reluctant to take those steps. Then: Xi's keynote address at the World AI Conference, China's coherent messaging to the world, questions about infrastructure in the Global South, and the needle the U.S. could thread with open source policy. At the end: Trump's claims of "an unprecedented election security nightmare" at the hands of the PRC, the Connected Vehicle Security Act heads to mark-up this week, Neville Roy Singham is under investigation, and Rep. John Moolenaar urges the NBA to look closer at Brooklyn Nets owner—and Alibaba Chairman—Joe Tsai.