Sharp China: Party Building and Xi's Dominance; Memory Chips and ASML Accusations; Germany's Puzzling Push for Plaza Accords

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building and further signs that one year after from a summer of rumors and one year out from the 21st Party Congress, Xi’s power remains entrenched as ever. Then: MOFCOM and the Ministry of Finance announced restrictions on several dozen US firms, the global memory chip shortage is an opportunity for CXMT and YMTC, what to make of the U.S. government's scrutiny of ASML, and Elon Musk's alarmism at the West’s China vulnerabilities. At the end: Takeaways from the EU Council meeting on China, Germany's push for PRC currency revaluation, structural forces that yield EU inertia, and emails on Chinese soccer, space warfare, and the JIm Cramer of weather.