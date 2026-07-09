Sharp China: A Missile Test and New PLA Generals; The CITIC Plane Crash; America's Taiwan Interests; Guo Wengui Jailed and Ezra Jin Released

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Monday's SLBM test from the PLA Navy, including questions surrounding its timing and location, regional angst, and a reminder that the PLA continues to enhance its nuclear triad capabilities. Then: Two new PLA generals are promoted while rectification continues and five CMC seats remain vacant, and reactions to last week's shocking CITIC plane crash and a major security breach in Beijing. From there: An emailer asks about America's interests in maintaining the Taiwan status quo, Beijing considers limiting access to advanced AI models, the knives are out for Jeffery Kessler at BIS, and the White House preps for Xi's visit in September. At the end Questions about the release of pastor Ezra Jin, context for the U.S. sentencing of disgraced tycoon Guo Wengui, and the Washington Wizards get a letter from Rep. John Moolenaar.

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Related Readings:

Floods and Xi’s instructions; PRC to limit access to top AI models?; PBoC policy support for Hong Kong; Tax burden on private firms -- Sinocism

Two new PLA generals; Submarine-launched missile test; Ezra Jin released; “Routine” patrols of waters east of Taiwan -- Sinocism

China’s SLBM Test Underscores the Importance of a Ballistic Missile Launch Notification Agreement -- CSIS

China conducts rare submarine-launched ballistic missile test, angering Pacific neighbors -- CNN

China test fires missile into Pacific, alarming regional powers -- Reuters

A small plane hit Beijing’s tallest tower. Much remains unclear. -- Reuters

Beijing is looking at curbing overseas access to China’s top AI models, sources say -- Reuters

‘A massive screw-up’: China hardliners take aim at Commerce Department official -- Politico

Trump speeds up helipad project ahead of Xi visit, adding $875K, records show -- WaPo

China Raises Pressure on Taiwan With Expanded Coast Guard Patrols -- NYT

China releases Christian pastor after appeal from Donald Trump -- FT

Chinese tycoon sentenced to 30 years in US jail -- BBC

Select Committee: Owner of Capitals, Wizards Should Cut Ties with Chinese Military Company Alibaba -- China Select Committee

Erling Haaland + a 195-year-old Chinese herbal tea? Yes, really.-- YouTube

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