Sharp China: Seizing the Commanding Heights; Decoding Shangri-La Dialogue; Europe Moots Trade Policy; The PRC Expels a New York Times Journalist

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with Xi Jinping's call to seize the commanding heights of science, technology, and industry across six industries of the future, as well as the State Council's move to release a 34-article law that will implicate domestic firms, foreign businesses and potentially foreign governments, as well as PRC financial institutions and individual investors. From there: Reactions to Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's remarks at the 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue, why an absence of Taiwan mentions in his main speech is not necessarily seen in Beijing as a shift in policy, and questions regarding U.S. partnerships elsewhere in the region. At the end: The looming trade tensions between Europe and China, the expulsion of New York Times journalist Vivian Wang, the 37th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacres, and Steph Curry's new endorsement deal with Li-Ning.

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Related Readings:

New regulations on outbound investment; Qiushi on future industries; Chip export control dysfunction; Shangri-La Dialogue; EU-China -- Sinocism

Agricultural and rural modernization; Socialist political economy; UK-PRC; PRC media in Africa -- Sinocism

China Tightens Rules on Outbound Investment in Fight for Global Tech Edge -- WSJ

State Council Regulations on Outbound Investment -- Sinocism Translation

China Expands Outbound Investment Rules to Cover Individuals -- Bloomberg

Pete Hegseth says US-China ties are ‘better than in years’ -- FT

Hegseth’s Message to Asian Partners: Do More to Get More -- NYT

Japan’s defence minister Koizumi rejects China accusations of ‘new militarism’ -- FT

Brussels fires starting gun on tougher China trade policy, as Beijing vows retaliation -- SCMP

Watching China in Europe - June 2026 -- Noah Barkin

After China Orders a Times Reporter to Leave the Country, the U.S. Reciprocates -- NYT

Tiananmen Tonight Trailer -- Tiananmen Tonight

Vandals break into Tiananmen crackdown museum in US, founder says -- Hong Kong Free Press

Photo by Bill Bishop

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