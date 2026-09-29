The long National Day vacation is getting started, so the newsletter is thin today. We are recording this week’s Sharp China on Wednesday, but I am not yet sure if there will be enough for a Wednesday newsletter too. Unless something really interesting comes up, there will not be another regular issue of Sinocism until October 8.

Today’s top items:

1. Incremental policies to support the economy - Just a day after the State Council Executive Meeting readout said that “practical additional policies should be introduced”, the People’s Bank of China announced Tuesday adjustments to several structural monetary policy tools and the Ministry of Finance, the P…