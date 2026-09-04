Sharp China: China's Global Strategy; Tragedy on the Nepal-Tibet Border; A 19-1 Vote at the G-20; TikTok Dodges Congress

This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a perspective on PRC strategy under Xi, including what the party wants from global institutions, how the PRC differs from the U.S., and political security as a paramount priority. Then: Thoughts on the heartbreaking flood at the Nepal-Tibet border, including the party’s response, censorship and data sharing, and the realities of the geography in question. At the end: A raft of U.S.-China stories: the PRC scuppering a G20 joint communique, Anthropic and AI safety questions, notes before Xi’s visit in three weeks, waiting for better evidence that the PRC is shaping U.S. data center discourse, and TikTok dodges the China Select Committee.

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Related Readings:

Xi at the SCO; China’s global strategy; Li Qiang meets US business leaders; Taxing foreigners; Overseas guidelines for PRC automakers -- Sinocism

The disaster in Nepal and Tibet; Xi at the SCO; Supporting consumption; National Defense Mobilization Law; Signals for PRC-US AI dialogue; New era for real estate -- Sinocism

China’s Global Strategy under Xi Jinping -- Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung

CLM Insights Interview with Steve Tsang and Olivia Cheung -- CLM

Correspondence: The Challenge of Studying What China Wants -- International Security

Hit by deadly floods, Nepal renews push for Chinese data and early warnings -- Reuters

Punishment and Silence: China Pulls Out the Disaster Playbook in Tibet -- NYT

China-US Spat at G20 Largely Came Down to Dispute Over One Word -- Bloomberg

Exclusive: Why China Regrets That This G20 Meeting Failed to Issue a Communiqué -- Yuyuan Tantian (Sinocism Translation)

Anthropic Has Contracted the “American Disease” -- Yuyuan Tantian (Sinocism Translation)

Trump plans state dinner for Xi even as disputes with China pile up -- MS NOW

The X Safety team conducted an investigation into suspected Chinese inauthentic accounts involved in influence operations -- X Global Affairs

Halt and Catch Ire -- Sharp Text

TikTok Backs Out of House Meeting to Avoid Kids Safety Questions -- Bloomberg

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