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Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: The Limited Potential for a Pacing Deal; MSS on PRC AI Risks; Distillation and Data Security; The Party's Approach to Social Media
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Sharp China: The Limited Potential for a Pacing Deal; MSS on PRC AI Risks; Distillation and Data Security; The Party's Approach to Social Media

Bill Bishop
∙ Paid

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill look at several dimensions of the PRC’s approach to AI. First: The various reasons a push for an agreement with U.S. labs to “pace” AI development is unlikely to bear fruit and the history of the CPC’s approach to control over technology. Then: The head of the MSS offers a view into CPC concerns around political security risks and data risks, while Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei proposes a misguided framework for forcing Chinese compliance with a slowdown agreement. From there: The U.S. reiterates its complaints about Chinese companies conducting “industrial-scale” distillation of U.S. AI models, while Anthropic suggests sensitive PRC data was shared with Claude. At the end: A law broadening exit bans goes live, the New York Times reports Chinese social media “getting dark,” while the Wall Street Journal highlights an influencer scandal captivating netizens.

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