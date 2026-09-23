Sharp China: Xi Jinping Comes to Washington; US-China Agenda, Questions and Expectations; The September Politburo Meeting

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill discuss Xi Jinping's visit to the United States and what to expect in Washington D.C. this week. First: Reactions to the meeting between Scott Bessent and He Lifeng in New York City Sunday, including outstanding questions about the "hotline" that was mooted for AI, details that remain fuzzy on the board of trade that's been "operationalized," and lingering rare earths frustration that may or may not delay an extension of the Busan truce. Then: Xi's agenda in D.C., why asymmetric pageantry is fine, the PRC business delegation that failed to materialize, questions about Taiwan, Iran and Chinese automakers, and a note on Min Zin as he remains detained in China. At the end: Protesters and counter-protesters in New York City, the September Politburo brings the official expulsion of Generals Zhang and Liu, and evidently unfounded Xi rumors make their triumphant return at the BRICS Summit in India last week.