Sharp China: Five US-China (and Russia) Questions; Cabbage with Formaldehyde; The Continuing Tax Crackdown; Unitree Stock Down 45%

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with a series of questions on the US and China, including a look at the likely toothless threats implied by Trump's "Economic D-Day" agenda, China's role or lack thereof in a breakdown between the US and Canada, questions about the next four weeks and four months of the relationship, and, unrelated to the US, what to watch for as Xi heads to the SCO Summit where he could potentially meet Vladimir Putin. From there: A cabbage scandal in Hebei province and a longstanding concern among both PRC citizens and the party. At the end: How and why the central government is using tax crackdowns to cover local government shortfalls, four People's Daily articles on the economy, a surprise plenary session of the CCDI, the founder of Evergrande is sentenced to life in prison, and thoughts on what the Party wants from the stock market as Unitree stock loses nearly half its value after an initial IPO pop.