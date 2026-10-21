Sharp China: New Export Controls in Multiple Sectors; Q3 GDP and the Fifth Plenum; Europe Presses Forward; OpenAI and Nvidia Chips

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a raft of proposed export controls from Beijing on AI-related technologies, solar-related technologies, and machinery, as well as continued angst surrounding Japan’s rare earth access. Then: Reactions to strong Q3 GDP numbers in the PRC, continued stock market struggles, questions about GDP targets, and speculation about the agenda for next week’s Fifth Plenum. At the end: The EU signals a willingness to continue protectionist measures in new sectors, a report on new investment deals between the US and China, a potential Putin-Xi-Trump summit, sanctions on China’s version of Y Combinator, and a Politico report on OpenAI’s suddenly restrained export control lobbying, which spawns a variety of thoughts on the state of US chip policy.