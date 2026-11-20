Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with takeaways from APEC in Shenzhen this week, including favorable optics for Xi during a trilateral summit with Trump and Putin, reciprocal pageantry for Trump, and limited US-China substance in the shadow of intensifying chip controls from the US and a looming deadline to extend the Busan truce. Then: Several protocol snubs for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during this week’s summit, and a reminder that PRC-Japan tensions have not abated since last November. At the end: An extended conversation about this week’s moves from the Commerce Department, “at the direction of the Department of Treasury and the National Security Council”, to restrict Chinese access to advanced chips, the short- and medium-term damage these moves may do to the Chinese AI ecosystem, questions about how the PRC will respond, and more thoughts on Nvidia as various tech leaders call for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement and investigations continue to swirl in…