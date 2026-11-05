This episode of Sharp China is outside the paywall.

Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin by reviewing the readouts from last week's Fifth Plenum, including signs that corruption crackdowns will continue, additional targets may include retired cadres, and an area of convergence with the US on policing "corrupt acts carried out through the internet, virtual currencies ... and the like." From there: The US-China outlook in the wake of Tuesday's midterms, including questions about the future of the Democratic Party's approach to China, turnover at the China Select Committee, unknowns surrounding President Trump's response, heightened scrutiny forthcoming for Nvidia, and Jensen Huang's ongoing Megaspeed mess. At the end: Distillation intrigue, a Putin-Trump-Xi summit in Shenzhen, new outbound investment regulations from the Treasury Department, the Washington Post reports on a new Pentagon espionage initiative, an emailer wonders about cyber warfare, and the Mbappé mess remains unresolved.

You can listen to the podcast in the app:

Get more from Bill Bishop in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Or click here for instructions to add the podcast to your preferred player.

To subscribe to Sinocism, click here.

To subscribe to Stratechery, click here.

And if you enjoy this podcast please share it far and wide:

Share

Related Readings:

Cai Qi on the Plenum Resolution; Stock market bounce; US election; Nvidia’s China-related sales - Sinocism

Fifth Plenum outcomes; Stock market rescue; Middle East diplomacy; “Look East” and “learn from the CPC”; Mbappé mess continues -- Sinocism

Central Bank to Conduct Third Swap Facility Operation -- Caixin

The Fight for the Future of Democratic Foreign Policy -- Foreign Affairs

How Nvidia Uses Its Soft Power to Influence Customers and Shape Policy -- The Information

Nvidia orders data centre clients to reduce China exposure -- FT

How One Country Became the Unlikely Crossroads of the Global A.I. Boom -- NYT

Oracle cancels $7bn Tencent AI deal under Trump pressure -- FT

Nvidia Chief Seen as Target of Chinese Spy Plot -- NYT

AI on the Ballot -- Stratechery

Let China copy American AI -- The Economist

Anthropic says new safeguards sharply reduce AI distillation attacks -- Reuters

US, Russia and China discuss meeting between Trump, Putin and Xi -- FT

China urges US to halt proposed expansion of outbound investment curbs -- Reuters

Pentagon looks to build a deep-cover spy program to confront China -- WaPo

To add the Sharp China feed to your preferred podcast player:

Click on the “listen on” button and you will see a dropdown with several options. Make sure you are logged into your account when you do it so you get the correct private RSS feed for subscribers. If you have not logged in for a while you can enter your email and then we will send you a login link.

The “email link” in the pulldown shown above will send you an email that also makes it easy to set it up in your preferred podcast app on your phone.

If you use the Substack app it has a built- in podcast player.

Thanks for listening.