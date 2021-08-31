The Politburo announced that the 6th Plenum will meet in November. They did not disclose the exact date. From the Xinhua readout:

According to the agenda unveiled Tuesday, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee will present its work report to the plenary session, which will study the issue of comprehensively reviewing the major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the Party's 100 years of endeavor….

A review of the major achievements made and the historical experience accumulated during the Party's 100 years of endeavor is needed for the new course of fully building a modern socialist country and for upholding and promoting socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, the meeting said.

It is also needed for upholding General Secretary Xi Jinping's core position at the CPC Central Committee and in the whole Party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.