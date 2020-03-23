Hi everyone, first a housekeeping note. This week is spring break for our kids, normally I would be on holiday for the week but of course we are all now homebound. I am going to take tomorrow, Tuesday, off but will be back Wednesday. Thanks for your understanding.

Questions about the official statistics abound but it is quite clear that China continues to make progress towards restarting the economy and allowing most people to return to something closer to normalcy than lockdown, including increasing numbers of areas reopening schools.

There are reports however about many asymptomatic cases in Wuhan, and Wuhan’s control measures, while relaxing somewhat, remain stricter than those of other major cities.

There appears to be a shift in the international messaging by PRC diplomats and some media personnel, and much speculation about what it may mean. Cui Tiankai, PRC ambassador to the US, talked with Axios last week and seemed to distance himself from the rumors spread about the origin of…