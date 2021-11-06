I wanted to let you know that Sinocism has launched a podcast. It is free and my initial plan is to produce 2-3 new episodes per month.

The first three episodes are conversations with Chris Johnson on Xi and the 6th Plenum, Joanna Chiu on her new book “China Unbound” and Chen Long on the economy and the 6th Plenum.

You can listen to them by clicking on the intros below, or by visiting the new podcast site.

You can also find the podcast on Apple Podcasts here and Spotify here, or you can add it to most podcast apps/players using this link to the RSS feed.

A transcript is available for each podcast.

Thanks for reading, and listening.

Bill