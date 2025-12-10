The unipolar hegemony of a major power is becoming increasingly unsustainable. At home, its democracy is mutating, its economy decaying, and its society fracturing at an accelerated pace; abroad, its credibility is rapidly going bankrupt, its hegemony is crumbling, and its myth is collapsing. - Minister of State Security Chen Yixin

1. Central Economic Work Conference - The Monday Sinocism analyzed and translated the readout of the December Politburo meeting, and the annual Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) usually convenes very soon after that Politburo meeting. There is a long page one article in the December 9 People’s Daily extolling the economic work of the “CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its Core”. These are the kind of pieces you see on the eve of big meetings about the topic discussed, so this may be a sign that Central Economic Work Conference started Tuesday. If so, we may have the readout by late Wednesday Beijing time. I h…