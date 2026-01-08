The moderate introduction of advanced computing products can relieve demand pressure in certain application scenarios in the short term, particularly in fields such as scientific research, healthcare, and smart cities, helping to accelerate the implementation and commercialization of China’s artificial intelligence technology. However, even with the introduction of Nvidia chips, our determination to persist in independent innovation will not be shaken - Wei Shaojun, Vice Chairman of the China Semiconductor Industry Association on buying Nvidia H200s

Today’s top items:

1. PRC playing rare earths card with Japan - On Tuesday there was a threat in the China Daily that China was considering tightening the review of rare earths export licenses for Japan. On Thursday the Wall Street Journal reported that “the review of applications for export licenses to Japan has been halted. The licensing restrictions extend across Japanese industry, the people said, and don’t only target Japanese defense c…