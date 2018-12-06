Huawei CFO arrested, expect trade talks to continue as US-China tech strains intensify
The big China news today is the arrest at the Vancouver airport of Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), Hauwei CFO and deputy chairperson, as well as the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng was transiting through Canada on her way to South America.
The US requested the arrest and want her extradited to the US apparently as part of an investigation into Huawei’s possible violation of US sanction on Iran.
Today’s newsletter is in a different format as it is just a note about Huawei and possible ramifications. We have a last shipment of stuff from China arriving any minute so I have to deal with movers this AM.
My quick thoughts:
The arrest will probably not derail the US-China trade talks. China needs the talks to succeed and so while they may become more contentious I will guess they will not stop. See this from Caixin - Beijing Vows to Immediately Implement Trade Truce Over Energy, Cars and Agriculture Products:
The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday China will immediately start implementing ag…