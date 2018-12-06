The big China news today is the arrest at the Vancouver airport of Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), Hauwei CFO and deputy chairperson, as well as the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei. Meng was transiting through Canada on her way to South America.

The US requested the arrest and want her extradited to the US apparently as part of an investigation into Huawei’s possible violation of US sanction on Iran.

Today’s newsletter is in a different format as it is just a note about Huawei and possible ramifications. We have a last shipment of stuff from China arriving any minute so I have to deal with movers this AM.

My quick thoughts: