The Politburo held its July meeting today. Some of the highlights:

Fifth Plenum scheduled for October, agenda is “to study major issues concerning the unremitting advancement of full and rigorous Party self-governance”;

Diagnosis of economic situation section includes “it is necessary to attach great importance to the difficulties and challenges in economic performance 要高度重视经济运行中的困难挑战”, which suggests increasing concern about the state of economy;

Readout language signals at least some additional, marginal policy support, including “promptly plan and introduce practical and effective incremental policies 及时谋划出台务实管用的增量政策”

Before we get into the full readout and comparisons with recent Politburo meeting readouts on the economy, some housekeeping:

I published this week’s episode of Sharp China earlier today. You can listen to “Memory-Maker Makes History; New Robot Rules; The Open Weights Debate Rages; End of July News and Notes” here;

The newsletter will be taking its version of the “Beidaihe Break” after this issue, so there will be no regular issues until mid-August. I may send out some shorter issues if anything interesting is going on;

I have used AI to assist with this post by having ChatGPT create two tables comparing relevant language in the April 2026 and July 2026 readouts and the July 2024, 2025 and 2026 readouts, and one examining policy changes after those meetings that may have been signaled by language in the readouts. Let me know if you think this use of AI is useful.

I have included a full translation of the readout below. From the opening paragraph:

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on July 30 and decided that the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China would be held in Beijing this October. Its main agenda will be for the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee to report its work to the Central Committee and to study major issues concerning the unremitting advancement of full and rigorous Party self-governance. The meeting analyzed and studied the current economic situation and made arrangements for economic work in the second half of the year. Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting. 新华社北京7月30日电 中共中央政治局7月30日召开会议，决定今年10月在北京召开中国共产党第二十届中央委员会第五次全体会议，主要议程是，中共中央政治局向中央委员会报告工作，研究持之以恒推进全面从严治党若干重大问题。会议分析研究当前经济形势，部署下半年经济工作。中共中央总书记习近平主持会议。

So just as the Politburo meeting last July announced the Fourth Plenum would meet in October, this one announced that the Fifth Plenum will also convene in October.

The readout is worth poring over for economic signals, but ahead of the discussion of the economy are the second and third paragraphs which go into more detail about the “unremitting advancement of full and rigorous Party self-governance”, the main agenda of the October Fifth Plenum. And since that section is about the politics, and politics is always in command, it is important, and especially since this should be the last Plenum before the 21st Party Congress next year. Here is the second paragraph:

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th Party Congress, full and rigorous Party self-governance had achieved great accomplishments, opened a new frontier in the self-reform of a century-old Party, driven historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country, and enabled the Party and the people to gain the historical initiative in building a strong Party and a strong country. At the same time, as international, national, and Party conditions undergo profound changes, full and rigorous Party self-governance also faces many new circumstances and new problems. From the strategic height of consolidating the Party’s governing position and fulfilling its mission and tasks, the entire Party must deeply understand the great significance of unremittingly advancing full and rigorous Party self-governance; maintain firm confidence and strategic resolve; uphold and apply the valuable experience of full and rigorous Party self-governance in the new era with higher standards and more concrete measures; rectify and resolve the prominent problems confronting Party building; and consolidate and develop the favorable political environment created through managing and governing the Party. 会议指出，党的十八大以来，全面从严治党取得伟大成就，开辟了百年大党自我革命新境界，推动党和国家事业取得历史性成就、发生历史性变革，党和人民赢得强党强国的历史主动。同时，随着世情国情党情发生深刻变化，全面从严治党也面临许多新情况新问题。全党必须从巩固党的执政地位、实现党的使命任务的战略高度，深刻认识持之以恒推进全面从严治党的重大意义，坚定信心，保持定力，以更高标准、更实举措把新时代全面从严治党宝贵经验坚持好、运用好，把党的建设面临的突出问题整治好、解决好，把管党治党形成的良好政治局面巩固好、发展好。

The pressure on cadres will not lessen, and that political pressure, especially as we are well into the personnel jockeying ahead of the 2027 21st Party Congress, may spill over into policymaking and cadre behavior, in a constraining way.

In the fourth paragraph, the one that sums up economic performance so far this year, there is one interesting change in language:

The meeting held that since the beginning of this year, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core had united and led the entire Party and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in forging ahead and striving courageously, coordinating the domestic and international situations and development and security, and responding effectively to various external shocks and internal difficulties. China’s economy had displayed a development trend in which growth drivers were becoming newer and the structure was improving. At the same time, it is necessary to attach great importance to the difficulties and challenges in economic performance, remain confident, confront difficulties head-on, make good use of all opportunities and advantages, and ensure that high-quality development proceeds steadily and reaches far. 会议认为，今年以来，以习近平同志为核心的党中央团结带领全党全国各族人民锐意进取、奋勇拼搏，坚持统筹国内国际两个大局，统筹发展和安全，有效应对各种外部冲击和内部困难，我国经济呈现动能向新、结构向优的发展态势。同时，要高度重视经济运行中的困难挑战，坚定信心，迎难而上，用好各种机遇和优势，推动高质量发展行稳致远。

“At the same time, it was necessary to attach great importance to the difficulties and challenges in economic performance 同时，要高度重视经济运行中的困难挑战” would be seem to be an acknowledgement that the economy is not doing well.

The relevant April 2026 readout section said “China’s economy has gotten off to a strong start, with major indicators exceeding expectations and demonstrating strong resilience and vitality. At the same time, the economy also faces some difficulties and challenges, and the foundation for sustained economic recovery and improvement still needs to be further consolidated.”

This adjusted diagnosis could open the door to new, incremental policies, and in the next paragraph it says just that - “promptly plan and introduce practical and effective incremental policies 及时谋划出台务实管用的增量政策”:

The meeting emphasized that economic work in the second half of the year must be guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era; uphold the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability; fully, accurately, and comprehensively apply the new development philosophy; accelerate the creation of a new development pattern; better coordinate the domestic and international situations and development and security; persist in deepening reform and opening; and accelerate the transition between old and new growth drivers. It must properly implement the more proactive fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy; give full play to the effectiveness of all existing policies; promptly plan and introduce practical and effective incremental policies; step up countercyclical adjustment; make greater efforts to expand domestic demand and optimize supply; earnestly safeguard and improve people’s wellbeing; strengthen the drivers of development and stimulate social vitality; promote the economy’s continued movement toward newer drivers, better structure, and stronger performance; and strive to secure a good start to the 15th Five-Year Plan. 会议强调，做好下半年经济工作，要坚持以习近平新时代中国特色社会主义思想为指导，坚持稳中求进工作总基调，完整准确全面贯彻新发展理念，加快构建新发展格局，更好统筹国内国际两个大局，统筹发展和安全，坚持深化改革开放，加快推动新旧动能转换，实施好更加积极的财政政策和适度宽松的货币政策，充分发挥各项存量政策效能，及时谋划出台务实管用的增量政策，加大逆周期调节力度，加力扩大内需、优化供给，切实保障和改善民生，增强发展动力、激发社会活力，推动经济持续向新向优向好发展，努力实现“十五五”良好开局。

The readout includes language about balanced trade, so perhaps there is a recognition that the trade imbalances are becoming a real problem?

The meeting pointed out the need to expand the scope for mutually beneficial international economic and trade cooperation, vigorously develop trade in services, and promote balanced trade development. It called for improving the system for managing outward investment and the comprehensive overseas service system, and for actively attracting and utilizing foreign investment. 会议指出，要拓展国际经贸互利合作空间，大力发展服务贸易，促进贸易平衡发展。完善对外投资管理制度和海外综合服务体系，积极吸引和利用外资。

Real estate is mentioned in the risks section, as are capital markets:

The meeting emphasized the need to firmly strengthen the security barrier. It called for stabilizing the real-estate market; properly implementing the package of debt-resolution plans; making solid progress in reforming local small and medium-sized financial institutions to resolve risks, reduce their number, and improve their quality; deepening comprehensive reform of investment and financing in the capital market; and increasing the capital market’s resilience and confidence. It also called for thoroughly identifying and rectifying all types of risks and hidden dangers and resolutely preventing major and especially serious accidents. It demanded stronger investigation and remediation of hidden dangers involving unsafe reservoirs, river embankments, areas at risk of mountain torrents and geological disasters, and low-lying urban locations prone to waterlogging; solid work in flood control, emergency response, rescue, and disaster relief; and every effort to protect people’s lives and property. 会议强调，要切实筑牢安全屏障。稳定房地产市场，实施好一揽子化债方案，扎实推进地方中小金融机构改革化险、减量提质。深化资本市场投融资综合改革，提升资本市场韧性和信心。深入排查整治各类风险隐患，坚决遏制重特大事故发生。加强对病险水库、江河堤防、山洪和地质灾害危险区、城市低洼易涝点等隐患排查治理，扎实做好防汛应急抢险救灾各项工作，全力维护人民群众生命财产安全。

Ahead of the tables, here is the translation of the readout, with language I find interesting in bold.