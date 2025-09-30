The PRC is now on vacation through October 8, for the National Day Holiday and the Mid-Autumn Festival. Sinocism will also be on break until the middle of next week, unless something particularly interesting happens.

As they do every year on September 30, the leadership visited Tian’anmen Square to place flowers at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in honor of Martyrs’ Day. They then held a reception at the Great Hall of the People at which Xi gave a speech.

There were several provincial-level personnel reshuffles, but the most interesting news of the day is that Liu Haixing 刘海星, 62, has replaced Liu Jianchao as head of the International Department. There was no official announcement, but Liu appeared on the ID leadership page as Minister. There has also been no official announcement about Liu Jianchao, but he clearly is in trouble.

Sinocism readers should not be surprised. I wrote this in the September 3 newsletter: