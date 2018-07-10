Liu Xia freed to Germany; Don't expect Trump to "blink"; Merkel-Li lovefest; CSRC looks to be pressuring listed firms to help the stock market; Caijing on hidden local debt; New report on China's Internet
Liu Xiaobo's widow Liu Xia has been allowed to leave China for Germany, after many years of illegal house arrest, though her brother was kept behind in Beijing;
Angela Merkel and Li Keqiang had a nice summit in Germany, lots of deals and lots of comments clearly aimed at the US. I can't imagine that will help the Trump-Merkel relationship at the upcoming NATO summit;
China's stock market regulator is convening meetings with listed companies to discuss among other things stabilizing the stock market.
