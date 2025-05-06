I thought it might be useful to send out a translation of the statement from the PRC side on the upcoming US-China trade talks in Switzerland.

Here is the explanation of the decision to meet:

Recently, senior U.S. officials have repeatedly signaled adjustments to tariff measures and, through various channels, proactively conveyed information to China indicating a desire to discuss tariffs and related issues. China has carefully evaluated these U.S. signals. After fully considering global expectations, China’s own interests, and appeals from U.S. industry and consumers, China has decided to agree to engage with the U.S.

But it does not sound like the US agreed to any tariffs cuts before the meeting:

The spokesperson said that China’s position has been consistent: whether to “fight” or to “talk,” China’s determination to safeguard its development interests will not change, nor will its stance and objectives to defend international fairness and justice and to uphold the international economic and trade order. If it comes to fighting, we will see it through; if it comes to talking, the door is wide open. Any dialogue or negotiation must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect, equal consultation, and mutual benefit. As the Chinese proverb goes, “Listen to their words and observe their deeds.” If the U.S. side wishes to resolve issues through negotiation, it must acknowledge the serious negative impacts that unilateral tariff measures have had on itself and the world, respect the rules of international trade, fairness and justice, and the rational voices of all stakeholders, demonstrate genuine intent to talk, correct its mistaken practices, meet China halfway, and resolve mutual concerns through equal consultation. If it “says one thing and does another,” or even tries to use talks as a pretext to continue coercion and extortion, China will absolutely refuse and will not sacrifice its principles or international fairness and justice to secure any agreement.

And the worries among PRC officials that other countries may work with the US on China-related trade actions may be growing: