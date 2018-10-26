Peking University gets a new leader
Qiu Shuiping is the new Party Secretary of Peking University. Qiu replaces Hao Ping, who is replacing Lin Jianhua as the new president of the school. This change is interesting for several reasons, starting with the official announcement:
The English release led with Hao becoming President, followed by Qiu replacing him as Party Secretary - Peking University appoints new president;
The Chinese release from the Ministry of Education led with Qiu taking over as Party Secretary, in a clear sign of who really is in charge of the school - 邱水平任北京大学党委书记 郝平任北京大学校长;
Qiu is a long time Beijing official with deep experience in the politics and law system, including a stint as the Party s…