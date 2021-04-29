The May Day holiday officially runs from May 1-5 this year, but plenty of folks are already heading out. There will still be no international travel, so expect the domestic travel and consumption numbers to be crazy. As the whole country will be on vacation the newsletter will be off at least Monday and Tuesday next week, unless something major happens.

Correction: I had a bad typo in yesterday’s section 7 on the People’s Daily article by Li Jie. What I meant to write was “This is another reminder that Xi and his CCP see themselves in a systemic and ideological competition with the West” not “This is another reminder that Xi and his CCP do not see themselves in a systemic and ideological competition with the West.”

Apologies, I hate when a typo really changes the meaning, and once the email is sent I can only change it on the web site. If something in the newsletter looks like a mistake feel free to email me. You can also check Twitter or the issue online as I may have already corrected…