Hi everyone, I will have more on the meeting in the regular newsletter later today but I thought you might appreciate an unofficial translation of the full readout from today’s Politburo meeting announcing the dates for the Third Plenum.

I welcome your thoughts and am happy to incorporate them into the newsletter today if they fit and you want me to. Thanks.

The original readout - 中共中央政治局召开会议 讨论拟提请二十届三中全会审议的文件 中共中央总书记习近平主持会议.

My unofficial translation:

On June 27, the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting to discuss further comprehensive deepening of reforms and advancing Chinese modernization. The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

中共中央政治局6月27日召开会议，研究进一步全面深化改革、推进中国式现代化问题。中共中央总书记习近平主持会议

The meeting decided that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China will be held in Beijing from July 15 to 18.

会议决定，中国共产党第二十届中央委员会第三次全体会议于7月15日至18日在北京召开。

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee heard a report on the solicitation of opinions within a certain range inside and outside the Party on the draft "Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Comprehensive Deepening of Reforms and Advancing Chinese Modernization." It was decided to revise the draft based on the opinions discussed at this meeting and submit it to the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee for deliberation.

中共中央政治局听取了《中共中央关于进一步全面深化改革、推进中国式现代化的决定》稿在党内外一定范围征求意见的情况报告，决定根据这次会议讨论的意见进行修改后将文件稿提请二十届三中全会审议。

The meeting pointed out that the solicitation of opinions fully promoted intra-Party democracy and gathered collective wisdom. Various regions, departments, and sectors fully affirmed the draft decision, believing that it deeply analyzed the new situations and problems faced in advancing Chinese modernization, scientifically planned the overall deployment of further comprehensive deepening of reforms around Chinese modernization, and is a guiding document for further comprehensive deepening of reforms on the new journey. It fully reflects the historical initiative of the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core to improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity, demonstrating a strong determination to open up broad prospects for Chinese modernization through further comprehensive deepening of reforms.

会议指出，这次征求意见充分发扬党内民主、集思广益，各地区各部门各方面对决定稿给予充分肯定，认为决定稿深入分析了推进中国式现代化面临的新情况新问题，科学谋划了围绕中国式现代化进一步全面深化改革的总体部署，是指导新征程上进一步全面深化改革的纲领性文件，充分体现了以习近平同志为核心的党中央完善和发展中国特色社会主义制度、推进国家治理体系和治理能力现代化的历史主动，以进一步全面深化改革开辟中国式现代化广阔前景的坚强决心

The meeting emphasized that the overall goal of further comprehensive deepening of reforms is to continue to improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics and advance the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity. By 2035, a high-level socialist market economic system will be fully established, the socialist system with Chinese characteristics will be more complete, the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity will be basically achieved, and socialist modernization will be basically realized, laying a solid foundation for building a great modern socialist country by the middle of this century.

会议强调，进一步全面深化改革的总目标是继续完善和发展中国特色社会主义制度，推进国家治理体系和治理能力现代化。到二〇三五年，全面建成高水平社会主义市场经济体制，中国特色社会主义制度更加完善，基本实现国家治理体系和治理能力现代化，基本实现社会主义现代化，为到本世纪中叶全面建成社会主义现代化强国奠定坚实基础。

The meeting pointed out that further comprehensive deepening of reforms should summarize and utilize the valuable experience of reform and opening up, especially the comprehensive deepening of reforms in the new era, and adhere to the following principles: uphold the Party's overall leadership, firmly maintain the authority and centralized unified leadership of the Central Committee, give full play to the Party's role as the core leadership in overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties, and ensure that reforms always advance in the correct political direction; adhere to a people-centered approach, respect the people's principal position and pioneering spirit, respond to the people's calls with reforms, ensure that reforms are for the people, rely on the people, and share the results with the people; adhere to maintaining integrity and innovation, unwaveringly uphold socialism with Chinese characteristics, keep pace with the times, adapt to practical development, highlight problem orientation, and promote theoretical, practical, institutional, cultural, and other innovations from a new starting point; adhere to institutional construction as the main line, strengthen top-level design and overall planning, combine establish the new and abolishing the old [破立并举], establish the new before abolishing the old [先立后破], consolidate fundamental systems, improve basic systems, and innovate important systems; adhere to comprehensive rule of law, deepen reforms and advance Chinese modernization on the track of rule of law, unify reforms and rule of law, ensure that major reforms are based on law, and promptly elevate reform achievements to legal systems; adhere to a systematic concept, properly handle major relationships such as economy and society, government and market, efficiency and fairness, vitality and order, development and security, and enhance the systematic, holistic, and coordinated nature of reforms.

会议指出，进一步全面深化改革要总结和运用改革开放以来特别是新时代全面深化改革的宝贵经验，贯彻以下原则：坚持党的全面领导，坚定维护党中央权威和集中统一领导，发挥党总揽全局、协调各方的领导核心作用，把党的领导贯穿改革各方面全过程，确保改革始终沿着正确政治方向前进；坚持以人民为中心，尊重人民主体地位和首创精神，坚持人民有所呼、改革有所应，做到改革为了人民、改革依靠人民、改革成果由人民共享；坚持守正创新，坚持中国特色社会主义不动摇，紧跟时代步伐，顺应实践发展，突出问题导向，在新的起点上推进理论创新、实践创新、制度创新、文化创新和其他各方面创新；坚持以制度建设为主线，加强顶层设计、总体谋划，破立并举、先立后破，筑牢根本制度，完善基本制度，创新重要制度；坚持全面依法治国，在法治轨道上深化改革、推进中国式现代化，做到改革和法治相统一，重大改革于法有据、及时把改革成果上升为法律制度；坚持系统观念，处理好经济和社会、政府和市场、效率和公平、活力和秩序、发展和安全等重大关系，增强改革系统性、整体性、协同性。

The meeting emphasized that the Party's leadership is the fundamental guarantee for further comprehensive deepening of reforms and advancing Chinese modernization. It is necessary to uphold the centralized and unified leadership of the Central Committee over further comprehensive deepening of reforms, maintain a high degree of self-awareness in leading social revolution with the Party's self-revolution, manage the Party and govern the Party with the spirit of reform, implement reforms with the spirit of persistent determination [钉钉子精神], and transform the strategic deployment of further comprehensive deepening of reforms into a powerful force for advancing Chinese modernization.

会议强调，党的领导是进一步全面深化改革、推进中国式现代化的根本保证。必须坚持党中央对进一步全面深化改革的集中统一领导，保持以党的自我革命引领社会革命的高度自觉，坚持用改革精神管党治党，以钉钉子精神抓好改革落实，把进一步全面深化改革的战略部署转化为推进中国式现代化的强大力量。

The meeting also discussed other matters.

会议还研究了其他事项