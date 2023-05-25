Housekeeping Note: Monday May 29 is the Memorial Day Holiday in the US and so there will no newsletter that day unless something really big is going on.

US-China - Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao is in the US, dining with Secretary of Commerce Raimondo tonight. wang will also meet with USTR head Tai on this trip. The Wall Street Journal has a story today on the pressures in DC to respond to the ban on Micron products. Micron has a lot of friends on Capitol Hill, and as I noted in the Wednesday newsletter closing the loopholes for Inspur is one of the possible responses under consideration.

Xinhua not buying “de-risking” - If there is a desire for some sort of thaw Xinhua may have not gotten the memo. It has launched a new commentary series - "Exposing the U.S.' Smearing Tactics Against China 起底美国抹黑中国话术系列评论". The first one is “Fabricating "De-risking" Against China is a Repackaging [old wine in new bottle] of the "Decoupling" Theory. In addition, the malware report and the G-7 meeting have ruffled some feathers.

Live-streaming crackdown imminent? - CCTV has run a story on the dangers of live-stream tipping. These kinds of reports often signal a crackdown is coming, as the report makes clear that earlier efforts to better regulate this sector have not been that effective. The report concludes with “the question of how to better regulate such a vast employment market and ensure its healthy development is both a complex and urgent problem to solve. There is no place outside the law online, and it is hoped that through effective governance, we can soon bring an atmosphere of cleanliness and uprightness to live-streaming rooms”. Perhaps concerns about causing more youth unemployment with another crackdown may soften the blow?

More on local debt messes - Despite the official denials it sounds like some Kunming financing vehicles are in financial trouble.

Births declining again - Over the last few days there have been discussions online about a drop in new births so far in 2023, with some commentators suggesting 2023 may barely see 8 million newborns. State media is now trying to talk down the worst case numbers, but even in the best case range the number will be still be down from 2022.