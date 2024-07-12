So this is not a real cable, it is a work of fiction, and it will probably anger some and perhaps even lead a few (not too many I hope) people to unsubscribe, but given there is so much speculation in overseas media and analysis about elite PRC politics, including by yours truly, I thought it might be a fun exercise to consider how the political section in the PRC embassy in Washington DC might report on the Biden-related events of the last few days.

If anyone wants to share the structure of an internal PRC diplomatic cable thank you in advance, for now ignore the lack of formatting.

Date: July 11 20:00 PM EST

Topic: Political standing of US President Biden

US President Biden is facing growing pressure from members of the Democratic media, cultural, political and capitalist donor elite groups who want to replace him as the candidate for the November presidential election. President Biden and his closest advisors, and especially four of them - First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden, Mike Donilon and Steve Ricchetti - are advising the President to ignore the pressure and stay in the race.

On the evening of July 11 US President gave an unscripted press conference to prove that he still has the cognitive capacity and energy to run for president in November. President Biden was pressured into this press conference by members of the Democratic media, cultural, political and capitalist donor elite groups after his failed attempt to restore confidence in a July 5th interview with host George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.

The President performed better on July 11 than many expected, but he still made mistakes and sounded muddled at times. The calls across the Democratic media, cultural, political and capitalist donor elite groups for him to stand down from the election continued after the press conference. There are now more than 10 Congresspeople or Senators calling for him to step aside, and many more are leaking anonymously to friendly media organs.

We were told in conversations this week with many of our sources in the Democratic media, cultural, political and capitalist donor elite groups that between the worsening electoral poll results for President Biden and the growing doubts about his cognitive capacity they would not be surprised if the President were left with no choice but to stand down by Friday July 19. The biggest question for many was whether or not the President will at the same time resign, making current Vice President Kamala Harris President and the most likely candidate for the November election against former President Trump.

We are hearing from sources that the pressure on President Biden to withdraw is orchestrated by former President and Democrat Party elder Barack Obama, and that people close to him have coordinated with news workers at Democratic Party media organs to shape public opinion to pressure President Biden to step aside for the preferred candidate of former President Obama and his supporters. Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi has stayed neutral as both sides work to gain her support.

Our contacts who believe this is a plot by former President Obama tell us they think the preferred candidate is likely current Vice President Harris, but three sources suggested it would be former First Lady Michelle Obama.

We were also told that the resistance to stepping aside from President Biden and his supporters is fierce, especially from his wife and son and the two other members of his core group of four, but they have lost control of most of the Democratic Party media organs and lost the support of the majority of the capitalist donor class. Several other senior members of the Biden group are now telling people that he will end up having to withdraw.

No one we spoke with thought that President Biden would attempt to use elements of the military or security services to stay in power if support for him in the Democratic Party collapsed.

The polls we have access to are inconclusive on the political impact of this internal turmoil. From discussions with sources we believe this strife in the Democratic Party is benefiting President Trump and and other Republican Party candidates in current polling, but that it is too early to tell how much impact this will have on the November election, especially if President Biden is forced to withdraw and is replaced by someone younger and who might have broader appeal across American social classes while protecting the interests of the capitalist donor class.

We will continue to monitor this situation as our top task, and we will finalize dossiers and analyses on a list of possible other candidates other than Vice President Harris for both President and Vice President.

Signed: Minister-counselor, Political Section

END

Note: This is not a real cable, it is a work of fiction.