The most interesting event this week may be the May Politburo meeting that should happen by Friday, as the Dragon Boat Festival holiday runs from May 31st to June 2nd.

Today’s issue is longer than usual as there is some catch up since I took Thursday off. You might want to read it your web browser here.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Premier Li visits Indonesia and Malaysia - After visiting Indonesia over the weekend, Premier is now in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to attend the ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations)-GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)-China Summit. In a meeting in Jakarta for Chinese business, Li said that “We have made adequate preparations for external shocks and are successively launching measures to stabilize employment and the economy, while also researching and preparing new policy tools, including some extraordinary measures, which will be rolled out in a timely manner according to changing circumstances. We have confidence and capability to drive sustain…