The “Beidaihe Break” is over but so far we have only seen two standing committee members in the media- Premier Li Qiang on Friday and Monday and Ding Xuexiang on Monday at the meeting chaired by Li.

Summary of today’s top items:

1. Meeting to standardize the competitive order of the photovoltaic industry - Six departments - the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the Central Social Work Department, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), and the National Energy Administration (NEA) - convened a symposium on the photovoltaic (PV) industry that called on the industry participants in attendance to “to fully recognize the importance of standardizing competitive order for the industry’s high-quality development and to jointly promote healthy and sustainable growth”. The readout from the meeting highlighted th…