Rumors; 20th Party prep; Revitalization Library《复兴文库》; Wang Yi at UNGA; RMB; TikTok
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
More on the origin of the “coup” rumors - I assume most of you read my Sunday note on the frenzied rumors over the weekend - About those rumors of a “coup”. As I said in that note I think they are BS, nothing in the last day has changed that view.
Prepping for the 20th Party Congress - The list of the 2296 delegates is out and the propaganda organs are enlightening us with the likely key themes at the upcoming Congress.
“Revitalization Library《复兴文库》” - This five volume project is part of Xi and the Party's efforts to control and revise history. One important example of that was last year's Third Historical Resolution, now we have this set coming out just as the 20th Party Congress is about to start, and the announcement of the Congress last month stated that the Congress will “will formulate action plans and major policies mobilize all Party members and people from all ethnic groups across the country to firm up confidence in history, strengthen histo…