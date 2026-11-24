When economic indicators improve, some people ask, “At what cost?” When macro policies take effect, they slap on the label of “market distortion.” When foreign trade grows strongly, they resurrect the claim that “China is squeezing others out,” and so on... - Economic Daily Commentary “Why Are Some People Always Deliberately Talking Down China’s Economy?”
In this issue:
1. Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining under investigation
2. Busan agreement holding
3. Chip controls
4. Solomon Islands cancelling security pact with PRC
5. Shenzhou-24 mission
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health - Jobs and Events
Today’s top items:
1. Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining under investigation - Chen was not as some have speculated a possible successor to Xi. You should have received my note on his downfall earlier today, and you can read it here. Xi has now…