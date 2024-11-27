As noted in the the November 24th Newsletter, we have the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, and I am planning to take that day off, though if there is the monthly Politburo meeting on the 28th you should hear from me. If precedent holds there will be another Politburo meeting in the first week of December to discuss economic work for 2025, just before the annual Central Economic Work Conference.

Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate it!

Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Social stability concerns - As discussed in the November 24th newsletter, the recent meetings of senior officials in the political and legal affairs commission system make it clear that the top leadership has grown increasingly concerned about the recent spate of mass attacks, and especially the murder by car of 35 people in Zhuhai. Over the weekend Yin Bai, Secretary-General of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, made a research and inspection tour to Zhejiang. He reiterated recent calls to stren…