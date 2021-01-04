Sounding confident going into 2021; Politics in command; BRI not dead; 2021 foreign policy priorities; Tesla China
Happy New Year, I hope all of you had a wonderful holiday.
It is always hard to restart the newsletter after a break, I know I have missed some things from the last two weeks but will try to fill them in over the next few days if it looks like they still matter.
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Sounding confident going into 2021
Politically correct foreign journalists wanted
Wang Yi lays out 2021 foreign policy priorities
Politics in command
EU-China investment deal
Controlling the hunt for the origins of the coronavirus
Is Tesla exploiting its Chinese workers while producing shoddy cars?
BRI is not dead
Thanks for reading.