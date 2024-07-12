Third Plenum; Reactions to NATO summit; Progress in clean energy; Edible oil scandal; History's garbage time 历史的垃圾时间
Summary of today’s top items:
Third Plenum - The Rhodium Group has a useful report on what to look for at the Plenum next week. Expectations are so low there may be an opportunity for Xi and his team to really surprise to the upside, though as we discussed at length in this week’s episode of Sharp China Plenums are not usually the venues to announce detailed policies or stimulus. So now we wait.
PRC reactions to NATO summit statement - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said “NATO forces bombed Yugoslavia for 78 days in the name of "preventing further humanitarian disaster," and the tragedies of Afghanistan and Libya make it clear that wherever NATO shows up, turmoil and chaos will follow.“ He also urged NATO “to discard the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and zero-sum approach, form the right perception of China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and vilifying China and stop disrupting China-Europe relations. Don’t bring instability to the Asia-Pacific after it ha…