Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Sharp China: Prepping for the Third Plenum: Revisiting the Readout, Past Plenums, Common Prosperity, and Momentous Reforms (Or Not)
Preview
0:00
-13:16

Sharp China: Prepping for the Third Plenum: Revisiting the Readout, Past Plenums, Common Prosperity, and Momentous Reforms (Or Not)

Bill Bishop
Jul 10, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill prepare for next week’s Third Plenum by talking through expectations and themes to watch. Topics include: The signals from April's Xinhua readout announcing the plenary session, remembering third plenums of the past, why Common Prosperity is on the agenda, why this year's plenum may be the clearest articulation of Xi’s vision for the Party and the PRC, and examining some of the ongoing domestic issues that the Party may (or may not) try to address with reforms. At the end: A scandal over edible oils, the market for silicone masks, fierce competition in the bubble tea market, and checking in with Zach Edey

This post is for paid subscribers

Sinocism
Sharp China Podcast
Understanding China and how China impacts the world. Hosted by Andrew Sharp and Bill Bishop.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Bill Bishop
Recent Episodes
Sharp China: A Conversation with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on TikTok, Tech Investment, and Competition Between the U.S. and China
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Philippines Tensions Near a Tipping Point; PLA Corruption Crackdown; Xi’s Message to the EU; A Pentagon Propaganda Campaign
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: The EU Increases EV Tariffs; US teachers Attacked in Jilin City; Xi Searches for Unicorns; A Question About Corruption
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: US-China Messaging in Singapore; New Quality Productive Forces; Putin and a Natural Gas Impasse; 35 Years After Tiananmen…
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: William Lai’s Inauguration; Real Estate Follow-Up; Q&A on Gold and EV Capacity; Fast Fashion on Saturday Night Live
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: New Tariffs Across Key US Sectors; Et tu, EU?; Putin Visits Beijing; Rumors of a Real Estate Bailout
  Bill Bishop
Sharp China: Xi goes to Europe; US restricts Intel and Qualcomm sales to Huawei; Tension with the Philippines and Australia; TikTok Files…
  Bill Bishop