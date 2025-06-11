Sharp China: US-China Meetings and De-Escalation; Chokepoint Clarity; Embassies in London and Spies in Russia; Xi's Latest Curbs on Party Boozing

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a call between President Trump and Xi, two days of meetings between the U.S. and China in London, and an apparent effort from both sides to de-escalate. Topics include: retracing steps of the past few weeks, clarity for the U.S. and others on the PRC’s leverage over rare earths, the possibility of the U.S. easing tech export controls, and the lack of trust on both sides in the wake of the past few months. From there: the U.S. has concerns about a Chinese embassy in the UK, the New York Times surfaces a purported FSB document outlining various counterespionage anxieties related to the PRC, and Xi’s daughter joins a dinner with Lukashenko. At the end: People’s Daily publishes an interview with Ren Zhengfei, Xi continues his attempts to curb excess among party members, and Victory Wembanyama visits the Shaolin Monastery.