Sharp China: The Trade War Becomes a Supply Chain War; A Global Rare Earth Emergency; Xu Qiliang and the Xi Rumor Mill

Show Notes:

On today’s show Andrew and Bill begin with a series of escalatory policies from the U.S. and talk of a call between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump later this week. Topics include: The rare earth frustration on the American side, the PRC’s use of leverage, the potential downsides for the PRC as the rest of the world grapples with shortages, and the maddening failures of the West to prepare for exactly this scenario. At the end: An update on TikTok, the death of Xu Qiliang and continued mystery at the top of the PLA, a week of rumors swirling around Xi, and two notes on the EV sector.

Related Readings:

Xi meets Lukashenko; Xi-Trump call soon?; Rare earths; Bill O'Reilly and China — Sinocism

Xi rumors; US-China tensions; Rare earths; Xu Qiliang — Sinocism

US-China Messaging in Singapore; New Quality Productive Forces; Putin and a Natural Gas Impasse; 35 Years After Tiananmen Square — Sharp China (2024)

US curbs chip design software, chemicals, other shipments to China -- Reuters

U.S. Pauses Exports of Airplane and Semiconductor Technology to China — N.Y. Times

‘The president is obsessed’: Trump fixates on Xi call amid faltering trade talks — Politico

China’s New Trade Negotiator Is Ready to Play Hardball — WSJ

Watching China in Europe—June 2025 — Noah Barkin

China increases scrutiny over rare earth magnets with new tracking system — Reuters

U.S. Dependence on China for Rare Earth Magnets Is Causing Shortages — NYT

Trump poised to extend TikTok ban deadline – for third time – as US, China meet for trade talks: source— NY Post

Former senior Chinese military official Xu Qiliang passes away — Xinhua

Confronting China — Bill O'Reilly

New price wars among China carmakers mask hidden dangers, Beijing warns -- SCMP

China car dealers urge automakers to stop dumping inventory on them -- Reuters

