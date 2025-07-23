Sinocism

Sharp China: Xi on Development and Three-Patting Cadres; PRC Venture Investing; Exit Ban Controversies; H20s and a New Trump Narrative; The "Big Tariff"
Bill Bishop
Jul 23, 2025
∙ Paid
Show Notes:

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with comments from Xi Jinping and renewed emphasis on building more rational marketplaces across key sectors in tech and beyond. Topics include: The implication that not every province has to participate in new growth areas, cadres parsing conflicting guidance from Beijing, and efforts to stimulate a healthy investment ecosystem for startups as U.S. venture investment recedes. From there: Thoughts on two high-profile exit-bans on American citizens traveling in China, why the two cases are different, more chatter that the Trump administration is softening on China, counterpoints to that argument, and a bit more news on "The Big Tariff," Yang Hansen.

